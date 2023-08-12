2023 Kia Seltos now available with 'My Convenience Plus' program

Auto

2023 Kia Seltos now available with 'My Convenience Plus' program

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 12, 2023 | 06:24 pm 1 min read

Kia Seltos flaunts the signature Tiger Nose grille (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has expanded its 'My Convenience Plus' aftersales program to include the new Seltos. It offers a low ownership cost of just Rs. 0.82/km. The comprehensive program includes pre-paid maintenance, an extended warranty, and roadside assistance. It allows owners of Kia vehicles to save up to 10% on car-care services during the program's 4-year or 5-year tenure.

Benefits enhance the overall ownership experience

The 'My Convenience Plus' program is designed for a cost-effective and hassle-free ownership experience. It offers value-added perks like a tire alloy protection scheme in the first year and one free scratch-repair service within 12 months of purchase. With other benefits such as an extended warranty and pre-paid maintenance coverage, the program takes care of several ownership concerns.

Customers can choose between two pre-defined packages

Customers have the option to choose between two packages: Premium (4 years/40,000km) and Luxury (5 years/50,000km). The former starts at Rs. 32,796, while the latter begins at Rs. 46,995. They provide inflation protection for periodic maintenance, spare parts, consumables, and labor costs. Additionally, they include complimentary tire services, optional 4th-year roadside assistance, and other car care programs at a special price.

Share this timeline