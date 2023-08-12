EV start-up Enook Motors enters market with multiple slow-speed e-scooters

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 12, 2023 | 06:10 pm 1 min read

Enook Pro rolls on 10-inch alloy wheels

Hyderabad-based Enook Motors has entered the Indian electric two-wheeler market with an exciting line-up of new slow-speed e-scooters. The list includes Pro, Magna, Smart, and Verve models. These EVs are priced between Rs. 89,000 and Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom) and are currently available in Hyderabad. The company aims to expand its reach throughout the country with a dedicated network of dealerships.

The EVs promise a range of up to 90km

Each Enook scooter is powered by a 250W BLDC motor, allowing for a top speed of 25km/h and a payload capacity of up to 150kg. All models come equipped with a 60V, 28Ah battery that delivers a range of 90km per charge. The EVs have disc brakes, an Electronically Assisted Braking System (EABS) with regenerative braking, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers.

They feature GPS tracking and an all-LED lighting setup

With a ground clearance of 160mm and a 19-liter under-seat storage, Enook e-scooters provide both convenience and practicality. Additionally, they come with features such as GPS tracking, app-based connectivity, and real-time ride information. The scooters have an all-LED lighting setup, single-piece seats, wide handlebars, flat footboards, digital instrument clusters, and 10-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tires.

