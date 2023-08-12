Citroen eC3 becomes costlier in India: Check revised pricing

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 12, 2023 | 04:13 pm 1 min read

Citroen eC3 promises a range of up to 320km (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen has revised the pricing of its eC3 model in India. The compact electric SUV is now costlier by Rs. 25,000. It is available in two trims: Live and Feel. Despite the price adjustment, the former variant is still competitive at Rs. 11.5 lakh considering the competition. The latter, however, comes with a slightly higher price tag of Rs. 12.38 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Factors responsible for the price hike

This happens to be the first price revision for the eC3 since its debut in India in February this year. The hike is a reflection of the current market conditions and the overall rise in production costs on our shores. However, we believe that such a small hike will likely not deter potential buyers from Citroen's zero-emission city car.

Here's a quick look at the Citroen eC3's powertrain

Under the hood, the Citroen eC3 gets a front-axle-mounted electric motor that is paired with a 29.2kWh battery pack. The setup is mated to a single-speed transmission and generates 57hp of maximum power and 143Nm of peak torque. The EV promises a range of up to 320km on a charge. It also has a regenerative function that recharges the battery during deceleration.

