Toyota Hilux discounted by Rs. 8 lakh: Should you buy

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 29, 2023 | 01:20 pm 2 min read

Toyota Hilux comes equipped with electronic differential locks

To attract potential customers to its niche lifestyle offering, Toyota is now offering massive discounts of up to Rs. 8 lakh on the Hilux pick-up truck. The offer varies between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 8 lakh, depending on the dealer and inventory available. This move by the Japanese automaker is likely done to increase the popularity of the full-size SUV on our shores.

Why does this story matter?

Toyota introduced the Hilux in India in 2022 to popularize and capture the lifestyle pick-up truck segment. However, the capable off-roader has managed a sales figure of just 1,300 units so far. Now, in a bid to boost the sales of the full-size SUV and clear its existing inventory, the carmaker is offering attractive benefits.

The truck sports a large cargo bed and all-LED lighting

Toyota Hilux sits on a modern ladder-on-frame chassis and sports a typical pick-up truck silhouette. It features a lengthy and muscular hood, a chrome-surrounded grille, swept-back projector LED headlamps, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, chromed ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. A large cargo bed and wrap-around LED taillamps are available at the rear end.

It features powered front seats and dual-zone climate control

Inside, the Toyota Hilux has a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard and premium leather upholstery. It gets powered front seats with a ventilation function, dual-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

It is backed by a 2.8-liter diesel motor

Powering the Toyota Hilux is a 2.8-liter, inline-four, turbocharged diesel engine that develops a maximum power of 204hp and a peak torque of 420Nm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox, with electronic differential locks and an all-wheel-drive system.

Should you buy the Toyota Hilux?

Normally, Toyota Hilux costs Rs. 30.4 lakh for the base Standard variant and Rs. 37.9 lakh for the range-topping High AT trim level (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. However, the dealers are offering up to Rs. 8 lakh discount, depending on the trim. Considering the massive discount, we think the Hilux is a solid buy for anyone looking to own a potent pick-up truck.

