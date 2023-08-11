Ford Bronco gains 'Code Orange' package to celebrate 58th anniversary

Auto

Ford Bronco gains 'Code Orange' package to celebrate 58th anniversary

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 11, 2023 | 05:03 pm 1 min read

Ford Bronco Raptor comes equipped with a shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive system as standard (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford is celebrating the 58th anniversary of the Bronco moniker with a special 2024 Raptor model with a unique "Code Orange" package. The SUV features orange-colored tow hooks at both ends, beadlock rings (on alloy wheels), and checkered graphics on the rear quarter panels. Additionally, the rugged four-wheeler is now offered in Shelter Green and Velocity Blue paint schemes.

Standard Bronco trims get minor updates as well

For the standard 2024 Bronco trims, Ford is offering several updates to enhance the driving experience. The SUV now gets optional 17-inch "Method Race" wheels, which can be purchased through the Ford Performance division. A larger 12-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Sync 4 system is standard across the entire Bronco family. The new Code Orange appearance package enhances the four-wheeler's visual appeal.

How much will the 2024 Ford Bronco cost?

Order books for the 2024 Ford Bronco will open on August 16. The automaker is expected to announce the pricing and availability details for the SUV soon. For reference, the 2023 model starts at $36,785 (roughly Rs. 30.5 lakh) for the base trim, including a mandatory destination charge of $1,895 in the US. The popular Bronco Everglades trim is also making a comeback.

Share this timeline