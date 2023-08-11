TVS Raider 125's Black Panther, Iron Man variants launched

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 11, 2023 | 03:44 pm 2 min read

TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition features all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company has introduced the Raider 125 Super Squad Edition in India with a price tag of Rs. 98,919 (ex-showroom). It is offered in two paint schemes inspired by Marvel's Black Panther and Iron Man. The motorcycle retains the design and hardware of the standard model. It runs on the same 124.8cc engine that produces 11.2hp of power and 11.2Nm of torque.

The bike features all-LED illumination and 17-inch designer wheels

The Raider 125 Super Squad Edition comes with all-LED illumination, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a digital instrument console, displaying speed, distance covered, fuel level, and gear position. For safety, the bike has a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a Combined Braking System. It offers telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock unit.

The special-edition model will boost the sales of the Raider

In addition to the Super Squad Edition, TVS offers three other Raider 125 variants: SX, split seat, and single seat. The special-edition version is priced higher than the other options due to its unique paint schemes and features. We expect a boost in sales of the sporty commuter motorcycle, as it will now attract the fans of both superheroes to the bikemaker's showrooms.

