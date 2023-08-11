Kawasaki Z900RS v/s Triumph Speed 1200: Which is better

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 11, 2023 | 03:31 pm 3 min read

Both motorcycles roll on 17-inch alloy wheels

Kawasaki has launched the 2024 version of the Z900RS in India with a sticker price of Rs. 16.8 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes in the retro-inspired liter-class segment on our shores. At the price point, it rivals the iconic Speed Twin 1200 from Triumph Motorcycles. Which one of the two makes more sense in India? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki introduced the Z900RS as a neo-retro cafe racer at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2017. The motorcycle draws design inspiration from the legendary Z1 model. It is regarded as a beginner-friendly liter-class offering by critics and customers alike. However, to capture the top spot in its category, it has to defeat the reigning champion, the Triumph Speed Twin 1200.

Kawasaki Z900RS looks more appealing of the two

Kawasaki Z900RS features a teardrop-shaped 17-liter fuel tank, a round LED headlamp with chrome garnish, a wide handlebar, rounded mirrors, an upswept exhaust, a ribbed-pattern seat, and a slim LED taillight. Triumph Speed Twin 1200 sports a sculpted 14.5-liter fuel tank, a blacked-out circular LED headlamp, dual stainless steel exhausts, a wide handlebar, bar-end mirrors, a sleek LED taillamp, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Both motorcycles are equipped with dual-channel ABS and traction control

In terms of safety equipment, the Kawasaki Z900RS and Triumph Speed Twin 1200 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. Suspension duties are handled by inverted forks on the front of both bikes. The former gets a rear mono-shock unit, meanwhile the latter has dual rear shock absorbers.

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 has a more accessible seat height

Kawasaki Z900RS has a seat height of 835mm, a wheelbase of 1,470mm, and kerb weight of 215kg. In comparison, the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 has a saddle height of 809mm, a wheelbase of 1,413mm, and it tips the scales at 216kg.

The Z900RS packs a more powerful engine

Kawasaki Z900RS is powered by a 948cc, inline-four, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 109hp at 8,500rpm and 98.5Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. Triumph Speed Twin 1200 is backed by a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor that develops a maximum power of 98.6hp at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 112Nm at 4,250rpm. Both motorcycles get a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 Kawasaki Z900RS can be yours at Rs. 16.8 lakh. On the other hand, the 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 will set you back by Rs. 11.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Z900RS makes more sense on our shores, with its attractive retro-inspired design, modern safety features, potent inline-four engine, and overall better brand value and reach.

