Royal Enfield is readying a flex-fuel motorcycle: What to expect

Written by Akash Pandey September 05, 2023 | 03:36 pm 2 min read

Classic 350 is the company's best-selling motorcycle (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has announced plans to introduce a flex-fuel motorcycle in the Indian two-wheeler market by the third quarter of 2024. As the Indian government aims to increase the ethanol blend limit from 10% to 20%, the Chennai-based manufacturer is set to capitalize on the growing demand for cleaner and more sustainable alternatives to petrol. The company has not yet confirmed which model will be modified to run on flex-fuel.

What is flex-fuel?

Flex-fuel is a mixture of petrol and ethanol, with vehicles in India currently supporting a blend of up to 10% ethanol. The government's plan to increase the base ratio limit to 20% has led to the development of E20 fuel, which is gaining popularity as a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to petrol, in BS6 Stage 2 compliant models. This shift toward greener fuels has prompted manufacturers like Royal Enfield to explore flex-fuel options for their vehicles.

Classic 350 is a potential flex-fuel candidate

The Classic 350 is a likely candidate for Royal Enfield's first flex-fuel modification. So far, it has been the company's best-selling motorcycle. Based on the new J-platform, the Classic 350 could pave the way for other J-platform motorcycles, such as the Meteor 350, the Hunter 350, and the recently launched Bullet 350, to support flex-fuel in the future.

Competitors joining the flex-fuel race

Royal Enfield is not alone in its pursuit of flex-fuel-powered motorcycles. Honda has also confirmed plans to launch a flex-fuel bike in India. TVS Motor Company was the first in the country to introduce a flex-fuel-powered motorcycle, launching the Apache RTR 200 FI E100 in 2019. As demand for cleaner and more sustainable alternatives continues to grow, more manufacturers are expected to follow suit.

