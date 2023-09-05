Volvo C40 Recharge's bookings commence in India: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey September 05, 2023 | 03:11 pm 2 min read

The Volvo C40 Recharge rides on 19-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Volvo)

Volvo has started accepting pre-bookings for its all-new electric coupe SUV, the C40 Recharge, in India. It bears an introductory price of Rs. 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for its single top-spec variant. The car comes in eight color options: Onyx Black, Crystal White, Fusion Red, Cloud Blue, Fjord Blue, Sage Green, Silver Dawn, and Vapour Grey. The vehicle aims to make a significant impact in the Indian market with its impressive performance and range. Its deliveries are expected to follow soon.

The EV offers a range of 530km

The Volvo C40 Recharge comes equipped with a dual motor setup, which produces a maximum power output of 402hp and 660Nm of peak torque. The electric SUV can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in just 4.7 seconds. Under the hood, it houses a 78kWh battery pack, which boasts a WLTP-certified range of 530km.

You get advanced features and comforts as well

The Volvo C40 Recharge comes equipped with a plethora of advanced features, including ambient lighting, powered front seats, vertical AC vents, a fixed panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree surround camera, and an air purifier. The electric SUV also includes a 9.0-inch Google-based touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, a wireless charger, automatic dual-zone climate control, and a Harman Kardon audio system. These features ensure a comfortable driving experience.

The vehicle includes an ADAS suite

The Volvo C40 Recharge comes with an ADAS suite, which includes features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. With its impressive performance, range, and advanced technology, the Volvo C40 Recharge marks a significant milestone for Volvo India as it continues to expand its electric vehicle portfolio.

