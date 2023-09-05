MG Astor Black Storm to launch in India tomorrow
MG Motor is gearing up to launch the Astor Black Storm edition in India on September 6. The vehicle will be based on MG Astor's top-spec Savvy trim. It will feature blacked-out elements and a Starry Black exterior paint scheme. The special variant will compete against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, Kia Seltos X Line, Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Midnight Black.
Bold exterior design will set Astor apart
The Astor Black Storm edition will come with a Starry Black exterior paint scheme. The black front grille and alloy wheels with red color brake calipers will add to its striking appearance. Chrome elements will be replaced with a glossy black treatment and a 'BlackStorm' badge will adorn the front fenders. The special edition model aims to stand out from the crowd and make a bold presence on the road.
Stylish black and red accents will grace the interior
Inside, the Astor Black Storm edition will feature a full black theme with red accents on the dashboards, door pads, seat upholstery, and steering wheel. It will include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and an electrically adjustable driver seat. Under the hood, the vehicle is expected to house a 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, churning out 138hp/220Nm. It will offer customers a unique and stylish option in the compact SUV segment.Share this timeline