MG Astor Black Storm to launch in India tomorrow

Written by Akash Pandey September 05, 2023 | 12:32 pm 2 min read

The Astor Black Storm edition will offer customers a unique and stylish option in the compact SUV segment. Representative image (Photo credit: MG)

MG Motor is gearing up to launch the Astor Black Storm edition in India on September 6. The vehicle will be based on MG Astor's top-spec Savvy trim. It will feature blacked-out elements and a Starry Black exterior paint scheme. The special variant will compete against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, Kia Seltos X Line, Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Midnight Black.

Bold exterior design will set Astor apart

The Astor Black Storm edition will come with a Starry Black exterior paint scheme. The black front grille and alloy wheels with red color brake calipers will add to its striking appearance. Chrome elements will be replaced with a glossy black treatment and a 'BlackStorm' badge will adorn the front fenders. The special edition model aims to stand out from the crowd and make a bold presence on the road.

Stylish black and red accents will grace the interior

Inside, the Astor Black Storm edition will feature a full black theme with red accents on the dashboards, door pads, seat upholstery, and steering wheel. It will include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and an electrically adjustable driver seat. Under the hood, the vehicle is expected to house a 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, churning out 138hp/220Nm. It will offer customers a unique and stylish option in the compact SUV segment.

