BMW iX1 eDrive20 EV debuts with 475km range, hi-tech cabin

Written by Akash Pandey September 05, 2023 | 11:26 am 2 min read

The BMW iX1 eDrive20 can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 8.6 seconds (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has announced its latest electric vehicle, the BMW iX1 eDrive20. The SUV boasts a price tag of €47,900 (nearly Rs. 40 lakh) and offers an electric range between 430-475km on the WLTP cycle. With a powerful electric motor and impressive performance, the iX1 eDrive20 aims to cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly and efficient vehicles. It will be made available in Europe starting this November.

Impressive performance and electric range

The BMW iX1 eDrive20 features a front-mounted electric motor with a maximum power output of 204hp and a peak torque of 247Nm. This all-electric crossover can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in 8.6 seconds, with its top speed electronically limited to 170km/h. The onboard high-voltage lithium-ion battery has a usable energy content of 64.7kWh, similar to the iX1 xDrive30 model, providing an electric range between 430-475km.

Versatile charging options and iDrive system

The BMW iX1 eDrive20's high-voltage battery can be charged in multiple ways. The standard AC charging at up to 11kW can recharge the battery from zero to 100% in 6.5 hours. An optional upgrade to a 22kW AC charger reduces charging time to 3.45 hours For rapid charging, the car supports DC charging at 130kW, allowing you to boost the battery from 10% to 80% in just 29 minutes.

It is equipped with dual displays

Inside, the BMW iX1 eDrive20 features the latest BMW iDrive with "QuickSelect" and the BMW OS 9 as standard. Also, it gets dual-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, a Parking Assistant with a Reversing Assist Camera, as well as a BMW curved display with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.7-inch touchscreen. The EV sports a muscular front fascia and rides on alloy wheels. It will not be introduced in the US and is unlikely to debut in India as well.

