BMW i5: Features and specs of the upcoming electric sedan

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 30, 2023, 03:10 am

BMW i5 will be based on the CLAR platform (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW is working on a zero-emission derivative of the 5 Series sedan, called the i5. It will also get an M Performance version. As for highlights, the car is expected to have an aggressive look, a luxurious cabin with two screens housed in a single curved glass, and a powertrain featuring dual electric motors. Here's all we know about the upcoming four-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

BMW is slowly electrifying its line-up and now it is the turn of the 5 Series.

The i5 sedan will be underpinned by the CLAR platform akin to the i3 and i7 models and shall spawn a wagon variant next year.

Provided BMW prices the i5 competitively, it should witness decent sales in the international markets. It might also arrive in India next year.

The sedan will sport a kidney grille and shark-fin antenna

The standard BMW i5 will flaunt a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a wide kidney grille and air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and blacked-out wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and taillamps will grace the rear section of the sedan. The M Performance iteration might look slightly different.

It will get an all-wheel-drive system

The BMW i5 will get two electric motors linked to a battery pack and an all-wheel-drive system. The power figures and range details are yet to be disclosed but we expect the sedan to offer over 400km of range per charge.

It will house iDrive 8.5 infotainment system

The BMW i5 is expected to get a luxurious 5-seater cabin with a head-up display, USB chargers, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a single curved glass for the digital instrument cluster and iDrive 8.5 touchscreen infotainment system. The passengers' safety should be ensured by an ADAS suite, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, and EBD.

What about its pricing and availability?

BMW will announce the availability and pricing information of the i5 sedan at the time of its debut. However, in the US, the vehicle is tipped to sport a price tag of around $62,000 (roughly Rs. 51 lakh).