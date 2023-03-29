Auto

Jeep recalls nearly 58,000 Wrangler SUVs in US: Here's why

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 29, 2023, 12:57 pm 2 min read

The affected models were built between October 2019 and May 2022 (Photo credit: Jeep)

Jeep has recalled as many as 57,885 units of the Wrangler SUV in the US, built between October 2019 and May 2022. The affected models may have an unnecessary and unused frame stud, which in case of a crash, might result in fuel leakage and lead to a fire. Jeep will inspect all recalled models and remove faulty components, if any, free of cost.

No injuries reported yet

The frame studs were built by Mexico-based Metalsa S.A. de C.V. Jeep has coordinated with the firm to find out which models were affected, and as such issued a voluntary recall. No injuries or accidents have been reported yet. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) believes that roughly 58% of the recalled units might have a defective stud.

How to get your vehicle inspected?

If you believe your Wrangler has faulty components, contact your nearest Jeep dealership. The company has not revealed the specific vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in the recall documents. The firm will inspect the car and shall remove the frame stud and apply paint if necessary. Owners will be reimbursed for additional repair costs. However, they must show relevant proof of payment for the same.

Here's taking a look at the Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler has a massive grille with vertical slats, circular LED headlights, fog lamps, LED taillights, 17-inch alloy wheels, side steppers, ORVMs, and squared-out windows. On the inside, there are five seats, auto climate control, USB chargers, cruise control, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets multiple airbags and an ADAS suite.

Multiple engine options are offered

In India, the Wrangler is offered with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. The mill generates a maximum power of 268hp at 5,250rpm and a peak torque of 400Nm at 3,000rpm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox linked to an all-wheel-drive system. In the US, it gets V6 and V8 motors in standard petrol and hybrid guises.

How much does it cost?

In the US, the Jeep Wrangler SUV carries a starting price tag of $31,195 (around Rs. 25.7 lakh). Meanwhile, in India, the vehicle sports a starting price figure of Rs. 59.05 lakh (ex-showroom).