Written by Pradnesh Naik September 01, 2023 | 01:41 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes equipped with dual-channel ABS (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has revealed the 2023 iteration of the iconic Bullet 350 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The retro-cruiser features a slightly longer front fender, an altered tank shape, and a redesigned seat. Despite these changes, the bike retains its classic look with a round headlight and chrome accents. The motorcycle is powered by a 349cc single-cylinder J-series motor, producing 20hp of power and 27Nm of peak torque.

The motorcycle retains the retro charm with few modern touches

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with metallic badges, a circular headlamp unit with chrome surround, signature 'Tiger Eye' pilot lamps, and a wide handlebar. It also has a single-piece seat with an integrated grab rail and a fender-mounted taillamp unit. The motorcycle packs a modern semi-digital instrument cluster and rides on rugged-looking wire-spoke wheels.

It comes equipped with telescopic front forks

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 features telescopic forks on the front side and dual rear shock absorbers for a comfortable ride. It comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, drum/disc brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel or dual-channel ABS (depending on variant) to ensure rider's safety.

How much does the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet cost?

Positioned between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350 in the bikemaker's line-up, the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 starts at Rs. 1.73 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Official bookings are now open and deliveries are set to begin on September 3. The new Bullet 350 is poised to make its mark on India's motorcycle market. It offers a blend of modern performance and timeless design.

