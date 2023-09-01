Aprilia's entry-level RS 440 motorcycle to debut on September 7

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 01, 2023 | 12:42 pm 2 min read

The upcoming Aprilia RS 440 will roll on lightweight alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Aprilia will reveal the all-new RS 440 for both the Indian and European markets on September 7. The supersport motorcycle will be an entry-level model for the Italian marque. The bike is anticipated to feature a newly developed 440cc, twin-cylinder engine with a power output of around 45hp. To be manufactured at the company's Baramati facility in Maharashtra, the upcoming two-wheeler will likely offer a cost advantage over its rivals, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 and KTM RC 390.

Take a look at the official teaser

The supersport will likely borrow chassis architecture from RS 660

The RS 440 will likely borrow the chassis and engine architecture from its larger sibling, the Aprilia RS 660, making it more affordable to produce. It will also have a more relaxed riding posture, with rear-set footpegs and a handlebar positioned closer to the rider. The bike is expected to include inverted forks on the front side, a mono-shock unit at the rear, and disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS to ensure the rider's safety.

It will flaunt the signature tri-headlamp setup

Visually, the Aprilia RS 440 will sport a full fairing, a signature tri-headlamp setup, a clip-on handlebar, an upright windscreen, a stubby exhaust, lightweight alloy wheels, and split-type seats. It will pack a fully digital instrument cluster with support for Bluetooth connectivity. Advanced features such as riding modes, traction control, a cornering function for ABS, a ride-by-wire setup, an assist and slipper clutch, and a quick-shifter may also be available on the motorcycle.

How much will the Aprilia RS 440 cost?

Aprilia RS 440 will be officially revealed on September 7. The motorcycle is expected to launch in India during the festive season, with a price tag of around Rs. 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 400.

