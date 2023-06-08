Auto

What to expect from upcoming Bajaj-Triumph scrambler motorcycle

The Bajaj-Triumph scrambler will feature a brand-new 400cc engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto are all set to globally unveil the first set of motorcycles under their new partnership on June 27 in London. We expect scrambler and roadster models to be showcased at the event. The new scrambler motorcycle will debut in India on July 5 and will compete in the sub-500cc segment. Here's what we can expect from the Bajaj-Triumph scrambler.

Why does this story matter?

In 2020, British marque Triumph and homegrown automaker Bajaj Auto created a partnership to develop affordable bikes in the middleweight segment.

Since then, the bikemakers have been regularly testing multiple offerings based on a brand-new 400cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.

After nearly three years of development and rigorous testing, both brands are now ready to unveil their first offerings.

The scrambler will feature a ribbed-pattern seat and alloy wheels

The upcoming Bajaj-Triumph scrambler will borrow design elements from the Triumph Street line-up. It will feature a muscular fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp with DRL, a wide handlebar, a single-piece ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, a large rear fender, designer alloy wheels, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle will likely pack a semi-digital instrument cluster with an LCD multifunctional display.

The bike will come equipped with ABS and traction control

In terms of rider safety, the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph scrambler will likely come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and switchable traction control. The suspension duties on the neo-retro offering should be handled by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

It will be offered with a new 400cc, single-cylinder engine

Both automakers are yet to disclose the technical specifications of the scrambler motorcycle. However, we expect the bike to draw power from a new 400cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that would likely churn out around 40hp of maximum power.

How much will the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph scrambler cost?

Triumph and Bajaj will be announcing the name, pricing, and availability details of the scrambler motorcycle in India on July 5. We expect the all-new bike to be priced at around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it will rival the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, and Bajaj Dominar 400 in the sub-500cc segment.