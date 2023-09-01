This EV's 'disappearing trunk' will make you go wow

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 01, 2023 | 11:16 am 2 min read

Fisker has introduced the PEAR electric crossover for the US market with a starting price tag of $29,900 (approximately Rs. 24.72 lakh). The EV is turning heads with its innovative "Houdini trunk." It's a clever trick wherein the rear glass rolls down into the hatch, while the entire trunk door disappears into the vehicle's underbody. This cutting-edge design offers urban dwellers easy trunk access in tight parking spaces without causing damage or injury.

It offers innovative storage and seating solutions for urban environments

In addition to the unique "Houdini trunk," Fisker has equipped the PEAR EV with a drawer-like front boot, or "Froot." It is designed to be neatly integrated with the grille and is used for storing items such as pizza or workout gear, keeping odors out of the cabin. The EV also includes a front-row bench seat, making it a rare six-seater compact SUV. It is aimed at young urban professionals.

It embraces the 'weird car' trend in the EV industry

The PEAR aligns with the trend of automakers creating "weird electric cars." It features an offbeat design, breaking away from traditional automotive silhouettes. The crossover EV includes a crystal ball shifter, self-balancing suspension, innovative all-wheel-steering with a 'crab walk' function, and vibrant LED ambient lighting palettes. The compact e-SUV's disappearing trunk headlines the list of unconventional features on the EV.

It promises a range of up to 482km per charge

Fisker PEAR is available with either a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup or a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration. It gets two battery pack options, offering a range of up to 241km and 482km, depending on the variant. The company is yet to share the exact technical details as far as power and performance is concerned.

Production challenges would likely plague Fisker's EV

Fisker aims to begin deliveries of the PEAR EV soon. However, the company has faced challenges in producing and delivering its first EV, the OCEAN. With only 1,022 units produced in Q2 2023, the company fell short of the expected 1,400-1,700 vehicles, resulting in operational losses of around $88 million. These production issues may impact the release of the new PEAR e-SUV as well.

