2023 Tesla Model 3 gets design makeover and improved range

Auto

2023 Tesla Model 3 gets design makeover and improved range

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 01, 2023 | 10:09 am 2 min read

Updated Tesla Model 3 rolls on designer multi-spoke wheels (Photo credit: Tesla)

US-based EV maker Tesla has taken the wraps off the updated version of its most popular offering, the Model 3. The EV now sports a sleeker, more chiseled design with new LED DRLs and wraparound C-shaped LED taillights. Two new color schemes, Ultra Red and Stealth Gray, join the line-up. The multi-spoke wheels have also been reworked. The refreshed e-sedan boasts an 11-12% increase in range, offering 554km for the rear-wheel-drive variant and 677km for the long-range version.

It gets revised ambient lighting setup and sustainable fabric materials

Inside, the Model 3 has a wrap-around design for the minimalist dashboard and features aluminum trims and sustainable fabric materials. New design for the ambient lighting and enhanced soundproofing elevate the in-cabin experience for its occupants. The infotainment screen now has slimmer bezels. For rear passengers, there is an 8.0-inch display with integrated controls. Steering-mounted controls replace column-mounted levers, similar to those in the Model S and Model X.

When can we expect the deliveries of the updated model?

Tesla is yet to disclose the pricing details of the updated Model 3. Deliveries are expected to begin in late October for Europe and the Middle East region. Production is currently underway at Gigafactory Shanghai, which happens to be the company's largest EV production and global export hub. Details about the North American model and its availability will be announced by the automaker in the coming weeks.

Share this timeline