After tequila, Tesla launches GigaBier: How can you get some

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 31, 2023, 04:42 pm 2 min read

GigaBier comes in a pack of three (Photo credit: Tesla)

Elon Musk has had some strange ideas over the years. Some of them may have sounded like jokes, but eventually, they became a reality. Just last year, he made $1 million by selling a perfume that smelled like burnt hair. The world's second-richest man has now decided to sell beer through Tesla. Dubbed GigaBier, it comes in a Cybertruck-inspired bottle.

Why does this story matter?

Musk is no stranger to selling strange products through his companies. He does not just sell cars, rockets, and holes underground.

The Twitter CEO's list of whacky products ranges from tequila to red satin shorts to flamethrower. The strange products sold by Musk's companies always sell out in no time.

Maybe that's why he keeps making them.

Musk talked about GigaBier in 2021

Tesla has described the beer as something that is "brewed for cyborgs" but "made by humans." Musk first talked about launching a beer while talking about the gigafactory project in Berlin in 2021. During the GigaFest event in October 2021, he confirmed Tesla would launch GigaBier, and even revealed an image of the bottle. Fast forward to now, and we have the beer.

The pilsner-style beer is brewed in Berlin

"GigaBier is designed to emulate the form of Cybertruck while honoring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking," Tesla wrote about the beer. The pilsner-style beer is brewed in Berlin. According to the company, it has a "strain of Cyberhops and notes of citrus, bergamot, and sweet fruit." The beer comes in a pack of three and is sold at €89 (around Rs. 8,000).

GigaBier's bottle is inspired by Cybertruck

Remember 'Tesla Tequila,' the tequila that was launched by Tesla following an April Fools' joke by Musk? The tequila came in a lightning bolt bottle. The bottle the tequila came in is still in high demand. With GigaBier too, Tesla is going for the same impact. The bottle has Cybertruck-inspired lines and a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark.

The beer is only available in Europe

Tesla made GigaBier in partnership with Cyberhops. It is sold and distributed by BrouwUnie. The beer is listed as a limited edition and is only available in Europe. If you want to add a Tesla collectible to your showcase, head to Tesla's website. One bottle contains 330ml of beer with a standard 5% alcohol by volume.

