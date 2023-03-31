Business

Sensex gains over 1,000 points, Nifty settles above 17,300 points

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 31, 2023, 04:05 pm 2 min read

The stock market on Friday closed in the hands of the bull. The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 1.78% to 58,991.52 points while the Nifty climbed 1.63% to 17,359.75 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.1% to close at 8,466.8 points. Here are more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Friday?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY IT, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY PVT BANK, which rose 2.39%, 1.93%, and 1.89%, respectively. Reliance, Nestle, and Infosys emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 4.25%, 3.37%, and 3.26%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Apollo Hospital, Adani Ports, and Sun Pharma emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.26%, 0.86%, and 0.85%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.22% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained 0.22% against the US Dollar, rising to 82.17 in forex trade on Friday. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.26% to Rs. 59,470, while that of silver futures climbed 0.28% to Rs. 71,976. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.3, or 0.41% to $74.46 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 0.35%, 0.45%, and 0.92% to settle at 3,272.86, 20,400.11, and 28,041.48 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.73% to 12,013.47 points.

How have popular cryptocurrencies performed today?

Bitcoin is trading at $27,826.26, which is 2.67% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,790.64, down 0.56%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.02% up), $316.33 (0.01% up), and $0.3842 (2.08% up), respectively. Finally, down 1.02% from yesterday, Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.07415.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Friday

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. Mumbai too saw no changes in fuel rates as diesel and petrol continue to retail at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.