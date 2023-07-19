LiveWire S2 Del Mar goes official: Check top features

LiveWire S2 Del Mar goes official: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 19, 2023 | 04:31 pm 2 min read

LiveWire S2 Del Mar features bar-end mirrors

After unveiling the "Launch Edition" version last year, LiveWire has introduced the S2 Del Mar in its regular avatar with a price tag of $15,499 (approximately Rs. 12.72 lakh) in the US market. The all-electric sub-brand of Harley-Davidson has equipped the EV with a large 10.5kWh battery pack for longer riding range. Here's a look at the best features of the e-bike.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as one of the oldest bike makers in the world, Harley-Davidson ventured into the world of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) by forming a sub-brand called LiveWire. Its first offering, the LiveWire One was praised for offering a high-performance green-mobility solution at a reasonable price point. Now, the bikemaker has introduced the S2 Del Mar as a city roundabout with a lower price tag.

The motorcycle features an oval LED headlight and 19-inch wheels

The LiveWire S2 Del Mar features a minimalistic design with a slim profile for ease of commuting in the city. It flaunts an oval LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a sculpted tank-like structure, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a sturdy casing for the battery pack with fins for cooling, and a floating-type LED taillamp on the tire-hugger. The EV rides on 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

It comes equipped with an IMU-based cornering ABS

The LiveWire S2 Del Mar comes equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both wheels, along with an enhanced cornering ABS, Drag-Torque Slip Control (DSCS), and an IMU-based Traction Control System to ensure the safety of the rider on wet/slippery surfaces.

The EV gets fully-adjustable Showa front forks

To provide a balance between comfort and riding engagement, the LiveWire S2 Del Mar gets Showa's fully-adjustable, 43mm, cartridge-type inverted forks on the front side. The rear end of the performance-focused e-bike features a Showa 'Free Piston' mono-shock unit with progressive linkage, adjustable preload, and rebound damping for better control. The suspension travel at both ends is 120mm.

It promises a range of up to 181km per charge

The LiveWire S2 Del Mar draws power from a centrally-mounted electric motor that is linked to a 10.5kWh battery pack. The setup develops 84hp/263Nm. The EV promises a range of up to 181km on a single charge, in city conditions.

