2023 Kia Seltos's Tech Line and GT Line trims, compared

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 19, 2023 | 04:19 pm 2 min read

GT Line comes with an ADAS suite (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has introduced the 2023 Seltos SUV in India and its reservations have commenced. Here, it is offered in three main trim levels: Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line. The Tech Line comprises HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+ models, while GT Line includes a sole GTX+ variant. So, what are the differences between Tech Line and GT Line? Let us see.

GT Line gets bigger wheels and twin exhaust tips

The Tech Line and GT Line have different-looking front grilles and bumpers. The models share fog lights, but they are placed in a lower position and surrounded by thick cladding in GT Line. Both trims flaunt different-looking wheels, with those on GT being 18-inch instead of 17-inch on Tech Line. Barring the dual exhaust tips on GT, there are no differences at the back.

GT Line boasts an ADAS suite

Tech Line gets a two-tone cabin with brown upholstery and creamy hue on the pillars, while GT Line offers an all-black interior with white inserts. In addition to the feature set on Tech Line, the GT offers an electronic parking brake with an auto hold facility, a cover for the cup holder, and a 360-degree view camera. It also comes with an ADAS suite.

What features are included in the ADAS suite?

GT Line offers an ADAS Level 2 system with 17 autonomous facilities. They include Front Collision Warning, Front Collision Assistance, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Following Assist, and Lane Keep Assist. Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Safe Exit Warning, and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert are also offered.

The Tech Line gets more engine options

Kia Seltos Tech Line is available with a 1.5-liter petrol engine (113.4hp/114Nm), a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol motor (157.8hp/253Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel unit that generates 114.4hp/250Nm. It gets 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed automatic, and 7-speed DCT gearbox options. The GT Line misses out on the 1.5-liter petrol mill. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

How much will the car cost?

The 2023 Kia Seltos should cost more than the outgoing model which falls in the price bracket of Rs. 10.89-19.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV has already bagged over 13,400 reservations since July 14.

