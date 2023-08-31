How Hero Karizma XMR 210 fares against Yamaha R15M

Auto

How Hero Karizma XMR 210 fares against Yamaha R15M

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 31, 2023 | 06:17 pm 3 min read

Both bikes roll on 17-inch designer wheels

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has introduced the Karizma XMR 210 in India at an introductory price of Rs. 1.73 lakh. Later, the iconic bike will be available at Rs. 1.93 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). At that price point, it rivals the Yamaha R15M. Which of these two supersport models makes more sense? The homegrown brawler or the Japanese fighter?

Why does this story matter?

Although Karizma started the high-performance quarter-liter segment in India, the mantle of the sub-250cc supersport champion was taken over by the potent Yamaha R15M. To take back its crown, Hero MotoCorp has re-introduced the iconic Karizma model in an all-new XMR avatar. With a powerful 210cc DOHC engine and an aggressive full-faring, how does it fare against the current lightweight champion? Let's find out.

Hero Karizma XMR 210 looks more appealing of the two

Hero Karizma XMR 210 sports an LED projector headlamp with x-shaped DRLs and auto-illumination function, an adjustable windscreen, aggressive full-fairing, clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and sleek LED taillamp. Yamaha R15M features a two-tone Metallic Gray paint scheme, a muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, fairing-mounted angular mirrors, an upswept exhaust, split-type seats, an aluminum swingarm, and a bi-functional LED projector headlamp.

Karizma XMR 210 packs a more powerful engine

The Hero Karizma XMR is fueled by an all-new 210cc, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 25hp and a peak torque of 20.4Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Powering Yamaha R15M is a 155cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine (18.1hp/14.2Nm) with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter.

The Yamaha R15M comes equipped with inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Hero Karizma XMR 210 and Yamaha R15M come equipped with petal-type disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The former gets telescopic front forks, while the latter has inverted forks on the front side. Both supersport bikes feature a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Hero Karizma XMR 210 is currently available at an introductory price tag of Rs. 1.73 lakh, which will later increase to Rs. 1.93 lakh. In comparison, the Yamaha R15M costs Rs. 1.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Karizma XMR 210 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design and powerful DOHC engine.

Share this timeline