Audi Q8 e-tron to launch in India on August 18

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 21, 2023 | 02:47 pm 2 min read

Audi Q8 e-tron comes equipped with a suite of ADAS functions (Photo credit: Audi)

After unveiling the SUV and Sportback versions of the Q8 e-tron in India last week, Audi has now revealed the launch date of the car. The rugged-looking EV will arrive on our shores on August 18. The updated four-wheeler follows the brand's modern design philosophy and will replace the aging e-tron model. Here's everything we know about the premium all-electric SUV.

Why does this story matter?

Audi was the first among the three German automotive giants to enter the premium EV segment with its e-tron range. It has been at the forefront of electric mobility solutions in the European and Indian markets. With the competition heating up on our shores in recent years, the Ingolstadt-based automaker has now decided to introduce its flagship e-SUV offering, the Q8 e-tron over here.

Both models feature Matrix LED headlamps and dual-tone designer wheels

Both the SUV and Sportback variants of the Q8 e-tron flaunt a typical boxy silhouette. The EVs feature a sculpted bonnet, a trapezoidal grille, sweptback adaptive LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, chrome-lined windows, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and connected LED taillamps are available at the rear end.

They get a panoramic sunroof and multi-color ambient lighting

The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback have a luxurious five-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery. They get a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, multi-color ambient lighting, ventilation and massaging functions for the front seats, four-zone climate control, an 8.6-inch 'Virtual Cockpit,' and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

The EVs draw power from a 408hp, dual-motor setup

The Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback are powered by the same dual-motor setup (408hp/664Nm) that is linked to a 114kWh battery pack. The former delivers a range of up to 582km and the latter promises a range of up to 600km.

How much will they cost in India?

The pricing and availability details of the Q8 e-tron range in India will be disclosed by Audi on August 18. We expect the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback to carry a premium over the e-tron, which starts at Rs. 1.02 crore (ex-showroom). Once launched, they will replace the automaker's aging flagship e-SUV model on our shores.

