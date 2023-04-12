Auto

BMW XM Label Red arrives as brand's most-powerful car ever

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 12, 2023, 01:33 pm 2 min read

2024 BMW XM Label Red rolls on designer wheels with red accents (Photo credit: BMW)

German carmaker BMW has introduced its most powerful production car to date, the 2024 XM Label Red. It is essentially a high-performance variant of the 'M' division's first-ever hybrid SUV, the XM. It will be produced in a limited run of just 500 units. The automaker has also opened the order books for the vehicle.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as the mightiest 'M' model by BMW, the 2024 XM Label Red is the brand's full-size, high-performance hybrid SUV.

The production of the four-wheeler will begin in August at the company's Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, US. It is expected to go on sale by 2023-end.

The Label Red variant is paving the way toward a sporty yet sustainable future for the carmaker.

It has bright red highlights to accentuate sporty credentials

On the design front, the BMW XM Label Red retains the overall looks of the standard XM. However, the SUV gets bright red highlights on the kidney grille, window lining, rear diffuser, and designer alloy wheels to accentuate its sporty credentials. It features a muscular hood, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a raked windscreen, ORVMs, and flared wheel arches. Wrap-around LED taillights grace the rear end.

The SUV comes with Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system

Inside, the 2024 BMW XM Label Red has a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin with dual-tone red and black leather upholstery on the dashboard, door panels, and bucket-type seats. It has a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, multi-zone climate control, a premium 1,475-Watt Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.9-inch infotainment system with the iDrive 8 OS.

Adaptive dampers and active anti-roll bars ensure a smooth ride

The 2024 BMW XM Label Red gets a host of performance upgrades as standard. The SUV features adaptive dampers, active anti-roll bars, an electronically-controlled limited-slip rear differential, 'M' compound brakes with fixed six-piston front calipers, and an optional M Driver's package that limits the top speed at 282km/h. To ensure the safety of the passengers, it gets multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It is backed by a 738hp, petrol-hybrid powertrain

In terms of performance, the 2024 BMW XM Label Red is fueled by a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that is paired with a capable electric motor. The setup develops 738hp/1,000Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.