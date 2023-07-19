Royal Enfield Sherpa 650: Everything we know so far

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 19, 2023 | 05:51 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Sherpa 650 will come equipped with dual-channel ABS.

In recent years, Royal Enfield has been aggressively expanding its portfolio in India with new offerings under its J-series (350cc) and Twins (650cc) line-up. The upcoming Sherpa 650 is one of the highly-anticipated models from the Chennai-based bikemaker, as it will build on the legacy of its Scrambler range. To recall, a near-production-ready mule of the bike was spotted recently in a camouflaged avatar.

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield is the go-to brand in India for new as well as seasoned riders in the sub-500cc and sub-700cc segments, respectively. The bikemaker currently has three models, namely the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and the Super Meteor 650 in the second category. Now, the brand is planning to expand its 650cc portfolio with the upcoming Sherpa model on our shores.

The motorcycle will feature wire-spoke wheels and all-LED lighting

The upcoming Royal Enfield Sherpa 650 will retain the design cues from its younger sibling, the Hunter 350. The scrambler will feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, optional bar-end mirrors, a single-piece ribbed-pattern seat, a blacked-out upswept exhaust, and a circular LED taillamp. The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and ride on tough-looking wire-spoked wheels.

It will come equipped with disc brakes on both ends

For the safety of the rider, the all-new Royal Enfield Sherpa 650 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling. The suspension duties on the scrambler motorcycle would likely be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and dual shock absorber units at the rear end.

The scrambler will be backed by a 648cc parallel-twin engine

Powering the upcoming Royal Enfield Sherpa 650 will be the same 648cc, air-and-oil-cooled parallel-twin engine from the retro-inspired Interceptor 650. The mill will likely develop 47hp/52Nm. The transmission duties on the scrambler should be handled by a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

How much will the Royal Enfield Sherpa cost?

The Royal Enfield Sherpa 650 is in its final development stage and is expected to arrive in India soon. We expect the bikemaker to announce the pricing and availability details of the middleweight scrambler offering at its official launch event in late 2023. Once launched, it will likely be the most affordable 650cc offering, costing around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.

