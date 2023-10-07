Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 concept arrives in India on October 11

Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 concept arrives in India on October 11

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Oct 07, 2023

Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz is set to unveil its Vision Maybach 6 concept electric car on October 11 in India. It highlights the luxury automaker's commitment to our EV market. First introduced in the global markets a few years back, the concept EV is a 5,639mm long, 2+2 seater coupe that pays tribute to the "glorious age of the aero coupes" with its massive hood and low roofline.

The eye-catching Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 features a power output of 738hp and boasts a range of 321km on a single charge. Its stunning design includes a deep red hue, retro gullwing doors, and a cabin that blends modern technology with nostalgic comfort. However, it's important to remember that this is a concept model and not intended for production. The vehicle showcases Mercedes-Benz's vision for the future of luxury electric vehicles.

Inside, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6's cabin is designed to provide both state-of-the-art technology and a sense of nostalgic comfort from days gone by. According to a previous press statement from the company, the interior highlights include high-quality materials and advanced features that seamlessly integrate with the overall design. Despite its futuristic appeal, the coupe EV remains a concept model and will not enter production.

The debut of the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 in India reflects Mercedes-Benz's dedication to the country's market. While this specific concept model won't be available for purchase, its presence on our shores indicates the German luxury brand's intention to cater to the evolving tastes of Indian consumers. As the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, the concept coupe EV serves as an inspiration for future luxury EV offerings from the automaker.