Subaru WRX TR unveiled with performance upgrades: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:24 pm Oct 06, 202307:24 pm

It will arrive at US dealerships in early 2024

Subaru has pulled the wraps off the 2024 WRX TR. It is set to make its public debut at Subiefest Florida on October 7. The WRX TR boasts a range of mechanical upgrades over the standard WRX, such as stiffer springs, tweaked damping rates, and a fine-tuned steering rack. These improvements aim to deliver a more responsive steering feel and superior body control. Eager fans can expect the vehicle to arrive at Subaru dealerships across the US in early 2024.

Improved grip and braking performance

The Subaru WRX TR rolls out with standard 245/35 19-inch wheels, encased in Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires for enhanced grip on both wet and dry surfaces. This new tire setup also boosts the car's braking capabilities. Further brake system enhancements include red-painted Brembo six-piston front calipers and two-piston rear calipers. Larger pads and rotors, coupled with an upsized brake master cylinder, provide increased stopping power and a more satisfying pedal feel compared to the regular WRX.

Powertrain and torque vectoring features

Under the hood of the 2024 Subaru WRX TR lies a 2.4-liter, turbocharged boxer engine, pumping out 271hp of power and 350Nm of torque. Subaru's all-wheel-drive system channels power to all four wheels, while active torque vectoring comes standard across the entire WRX TR lineup. This fusion of power and tech promises a thrilling driving experience for performance aficionados.

What about its design and interiors?

Inside the WRX TR, new standard Recaro seats greet the driver and front passenger, clad in black and gray Ultrasuede material for added support during high-speed cornering. Interestingly, the US-specific model seems to forgo the large fixed wing found on its Australian counterpart, opting instead for an integrated small spoiler in body color. The pricing details of the vehicle will be announced later this year.