2025 Cadillac CT5 sedan goes official: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 13, 2023 | 07:54 pm 2 min read

2025 Cadillac CT5 gets two engine choices

Cadillac's 2025 CT5 model has made its debut at the North American International Detroit Auto Show. It showcases a subtle facelift, an overhauled interior, and a host of customizable features. The updated sedan is set to hit the US market later this year, offering drivers a more personalized driving experience with its new 33-inch-diagonal LED display and Driver Mode Selector.

Sleek exterior and revamped interior design

The refreshed CT5 boasts a larger grille, new rectangular headlights, and a more angular lower fascia. The Sport model features a blacked-out grille and black trim around the windows. Inside, the cabin has been revamped with a curved 33.0-inch diagonal LED display as a standard feature, combining instrument and infotainment functions in a customizable layout with a 9K resolution.

Enhanced tech features and customization options

The 2025 Cadillac CT5 comes with Google Built-In, providing Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play. Drivers can rearrange apps and icons on the customizable screen layout. The Driver Mode Selector offers Tour, Sport, Snow/Ice, and MyMode settings, adjusting steering response, the sound of the engine, and brake feel. New safety tech includes blind-zone steering assist, intersection automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and intelligent speed assistance, with Super Cruise as an optional feature.

Engine choices and production details revealed

The CT5 retains its standard turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine with 237hp of power and 350Nm of torque. An optional upgrade to a twin-turbo, 3.0-liter V6 mill offers 335hp and 549Nm. Both engines are paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Rear-wheel-drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is available as an option. The car will be produced at the Lansing Grand River Assembly facility in Michigan, US.

