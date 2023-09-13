SKODA India's Skodaverse NFTs sold out in 2 hours

SKODA India's Skodaverse NFTs sold out in 2 hours

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 13, 2023

The NFTs were priced at Rs. 5,000 each

SKODA AUTO India has ventured into the domain of Web3 with the successful launch of Skodaverse NFTs, selling 128 unique tokens within 128 minutes. These NFTs, created on the carbon-neutral NEAR Protocol, represent a fusion of artistic expression and automotive innovation, paying tribute to SKODA's 128-year history. The designs were crafted with the help of students from institutions like Pearl Academy and MIT Institute of Design.

How much did the NFTs cost?

Priced at Rs. 5,000, the Skodaverse NFTs were sold out within 128 minutes of their launch. The personalized artwork pays homage to SKODA's rich history and highlights the company's dedication to fostering individuality, creativity, and a sense of belonging within the SKODA community. The collaboration with design students from renowned institutions further emphasizes SKODA's commitment to nurturing talent and innovation.

Exclusive perks for Skodaverse NFT owners

Skodaverse NFT owners enjoy a range of perks. They include customized goodies featuring their unique NFT art, exclusive accessories, access to SKODA events, and a free airdrop of the next NFT as a token of appreciation. The use of the NEAR Protocol, known for its carbon neutrality commitment and certification by the South Pole, demonstrates SKODA's focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility.

What is an NFT?

NFTs or non-fungible tokens are assets that have been tokenized using a blockchain. They can be in any form, be it images, sounds, or even videos. Each one of them is assigned a unique identification code and metadata, in order to distinguish them from other tokens. NFTs can be exchanged for other NFTs, money, and even cryptocurrencies.

