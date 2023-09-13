Bharat NCAP demands 6 airbags for 5-star safety rating: Gadkari

Written by Rishabh Raj September 13, 2023

(Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Starting October 1, passenger cars in India will need to have six airbags to achieve a five-star rating at Bharat NCAP, said Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. He also stated that there was no need for a rule to make six airbags mandatory as the new Bharat NCAP test protocols will push the automakers to offer enhanced safety if they want top scores for their cars.

Bharat NCAP encourages enhanced vehicle safety

The new car safety assessment program Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) aims to push car manufacturers to add six airbags in their models to achieve the best safety ratings for their vehicles. The program allows automakers to submit their cars for testing according to Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. Based on the results, buyers can make informed decisions while buying a car, ultimately reducing road accidents and fatalities.

Adding more airbags will result in higher production costs

Two airbags, one for the driver and one for the front passenger, are already mandatory in India. However, the idea to install extra airbags was met with opposition, with Maruti Suzuki claiming that it would raise prices and discourage buyers. The government projected last year that adding four extra airbags would cost no more than $75 per car, while auto industry research source JATO Dynamics calculated that it would cost at least $231.

