World's quickest EV is here and it is Swiss-made

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 13, 2023 | 05:47 pm 2 min read

The Mythen develops a combined output of 326hp (Photo credit: Swiss Federal Institute of Technology)

A team of students from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich and the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences has developed the world's fastest EV, called Mythen. The lightweight prototype, weighing just 140kg and resembling a go-cart, has set a new Guinness World Record. It sprints from 0-100km/h in just 0.956 seconds, surpassing the previous record of 1.461 seconds set by a team of students from the University of Stuttgart in September 2022.

Mythen's innovative design and power revealed

The Mythen's impressive acceleration is attributed to its lightweight carbon and aluminum honeycomb structure, combined with a four-wheel hub-mounted electric motor capable of producing 326hp. The students utilized printed circuit boards for the chassis and battery, developing every component of the electric vehicle at a workshop in Dubendorf. The EV reached the 100km/h mark within just 12.3m from the start line.

The EV sets new standards for all-electric racing

With its lightning-fast acceleration, the Mythen has set a new benchmark for electric car racing. The prototype is significantly quicker than Formula E electric racing cars, which typically clock the same sprint in 2.8 seconds. This groundbreaking achievement by Swiss students highlights the promising future of electric car racing and the potential for further innovations in the industry.

