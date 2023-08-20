Toyota Rumion to be launched by August-end; bookings open soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 20, 2023 | 01:06 pm 2 min read

Toyota Rumion features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota is gearing up to launch the Rumion in India by the end of August. Pre-bookings for the MPV are set to open later this month. Based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Rumion boasts a redesigned bumper, updated fog lamp housing, an Innova Crysta-inspired grille, and stylish dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, it features a comfortable seven-seater cabin, that boasts a 7.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an Arkamys sound system, and automatic climate control.

It draws power from a 1.5-liter K-series engine

Under the hood, the Rumion is powered by a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine that develops 103hp of maximum power and 137Nm of peak torque. Customers can choose between a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Additionally, the MPV also comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The mill produces 87hp/121Nm in CNG guise. Toyota claims an impressive fuel efficiency figure of up to 20.51km/liter for the petrol version and 26.11km/kg in CNG mode.

What about its deliveries and rivals?

The Rumion marks the fifth collaboration between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. It will expand the former's MPV portfolio in India, which already includes the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, and Vellfire. Customers can expect deliveries to begin in late September. It is expected to carry a premium of Rs. 25,000-50,000 over the Ertiga. Upon its launch, the Rumion will face competition from its cousins, the Ertiga and XL6, along with the likes of Kia Carens.

