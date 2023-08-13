How Toyota Rumion stacks up against Kia Carens

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 13, 2023

Both MPVs roll on 16-inch alloy wheels

Toyota has revealed the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Rumion MPV in India. Toyota's version of the people-mover is expected to be priced slightly more than the Ertiga. With an expected starting price of around Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom), the capable mid-size offering will rival the Kia Carens on our shores. Between these two, which one is a better buy? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The MPV segment in India has been expanding in recent years due to an increased demand for spacious family cars with new-age features and a comfortable in-cabin experience. Since its debut in 2022, Kia Carens has become a top choice for customers looking for a premium mid-size people-mover on our shores. Now, to challenge the reigning champion, Toyota has introduced the Rumion.

Kia Carens looks more appealing of the two

Toyota Rumion features projector headlamps, a chrome-surrounded grille, LED taillamps, body-colored ORVMs with remote folding function, chrome inserts on door handles, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Kia Carens flaunts a sculpted hood, a sleek grille design, automatic LED headlamps, split-type DRLs, silvered roof rails, chrome-lined windows, connected-style LED taillights, flared wheel arches with blacked-out cladding, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Dimensions-wise, the Carens is a larger car

Toyota Rumion has a length of 4,420mm, a width of 1,735mm, a height of 1,690mm, and a wheelbase of 2,740mm. In comparison, the Kia Carens is 4,540mm long, 1,800mm wide, 1,708mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,780mm.

The cabin of the Carens feels more premium and pleasing

Inside, the Toyota Rumion has a seven-seater cabin and gets a dual-tone dashboard with faux wood trims, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options, and four airbags. Kia Carens offers a 6/7-seater cabin with premium leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, an air purifier, six airbags, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen.

The Carens offers more engine options

Toyota Rumion runs on a 1.5-liter, DualJet engine with a mild-hybrid system that develops 103hp/136.8Nm in petrol guise and 87hp/121Nm in CNG avatar. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. Kia Carens has a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit (140hp/242Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol mill (115hp/144Nm), and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor (113.4hp/250Nm). It gets a 6-speed manual/automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Kia Carens can be yours between Rs. 10.45 lakh and Rs. 18.9 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the Toyota Rumion to start at around Rs. 9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Carens makes more sense on our shores with its attractive design, larger dimensions, premium cabin, and powerful engine options.

