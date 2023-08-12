2024 CFMoto 450NK goes official: Check features

2024 CFMoto 450NK goes official: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 12, 2023 | 06:31 pm 2 min read

2024 CFMoto 450NK rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: CFMoto)

CFMoto has expanded its presence in the Philippines with the introduction of the 450NK streetfighter, marking the model's first launch outside of China. This new offering replaces the popular 400NK and boasts significant upgrades in both the design and performance departments. The all-new motorcycle rivals like the Kawasaki Z400, Honda CB500F, and KTM 390 Duke in the sub-500 performance-focused segment.

The 450NK features an aggressive design and bold color schemes

CFMoto 450NK takes design cues from its elder sibling, the 800NK. It features an angular projector LED headlight, aggressive semi-fairings, and designer alloy wheels. It is offered in three bold color schemes called Zephyr Blue, Nebula Black, and Nebula White. Dimensions-wise, the bike is 2,000mm long, 810mm wide, and 1,130mm tall. It has a compact wheelbase of 1,370mm and a curb weight of 165kg.

It draws power from a 449cc, parallel-twin engine

CFMoto 450NK is powered by a 449cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 46.9h/39Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. To ensure a comfortable ride, the motorcycle is equipped with KYB inverted forks in the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear. For safety, it has disc brakes with J.Juan caliper on both wheels, along with ABS and traction control.

