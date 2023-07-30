Best features of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV
Luxury car marque Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2024 version of the V-Class for the global markets. The people-mover is available in four variants, along with optional AMG Line and Night packages. The vehicle features an illuminated LED contour grille and aero-optimized alloy wheel options in multiple sizes. Here's a look at the best features of the premium German MPV.
Why does this story matter?
With the introduction of the first-generation V-Class (Viano) in 1996, Mercedes-Benz entered the premium MPV segment across the globe. It was essentially a luxurious version of the highly-successful commercial van, the Vito. After spawning three generations of the four-wheeler since its debut, the automaker has now revealed the full-size people-mover in its fourth-generation avatar with multiple cosmetic and mechanical upgrades.
The MPV features an illuminated grille and adaptive LED headlights
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class retains the overall design of the outgoing model. The MPV features a muscular hood, an illuminated LED contour grille with a massive three-pointed star logo, swept-back adaptive multibeam LED headlights, a raked windscreen, roof rails, large sliding-type doors, flared wheel arches, and 17-/18-/19-inch aero-optimized alloy wheels. Vertically-stacked LED taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.
It gets a new-generation steering wheel
To make the driving experience more engaging for the driver, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class comes equipped with a new-generation steering wheel as standard. The three-spoke, multifunctional unit is wrapped in leather and features a capacitive hands-off recognition system linked to the ADAS suite.
It offers a dual-screen setup and 64-color ambient lighting
On the inside, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class has a luxurious six-seater cabin with a minimalist all-black dashboard and premium leather upholstery. The MPV gets ventilated front seats, 64-color ambient lighting, dual electric sunroofs, four-zone climate control, a wireless charger, lounge-style powered Ottoman seats for the middle row, and a dual 12.3-inch screen setup. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
It will be backed by multiple hybrid powertrains
The technical details of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the premium full-size people-mover to be offered with multiple petrol and diesel engine options with mild or strong-hybrid setups to improve efficiency.Share this timeline