Best features of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV

Auto

Best features of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 30, 2023 | 01:05 pm 2 min read

2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class comes equipped with an ADAS suite (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Luxury car marque Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2024 version of the V-Class for the global markets. The people-mover is available in four variants, along with optional AMG Line and Night packages. The vehicle features an illuminated LED contour grille and aero-optimized alloy wheel options in multiple sizes. Here's a look at the best features of the premium German MPV.

Why does this story matter?

With the introduction of the first-generation V-Class (Viano) in 1996, Mercedes-Benz entered the premium MPV segment across the globe. It was essentially a luxurious version of the highly-successful commercial van, the Vito. After spawning three generations of the four-wheeler since its debut, the automaker has now revealed the full-size people-mover in its fourth-generation avatar with multiple cosmetic and mechanical upgrades.

The MPV features an illuminated grille and adaptive LED headlights

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class retains the overall design of the outgoing model. The MPV features a muscular hood, an illuminated LED contour grille with a massive three-pointed star logo, swept-back adaptive multibeam LED headlights, a raked windscreen, roof rails, large sliding-type doors, flared wheel arches, and 17-/18-/19-inch aero-optimized alloy wheels. Vertically-stacked LED taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

It gets a new-generation steering wheel

To make the driving experience more engaging for the driver, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class comes equipped with a new-generation steering wheel as standard. The three-spoke, multifunctional unit is wrapped in leather and features a capacitive hands-off recognition system linked to the ADAS suite.

It offers a dual-screen setup and 64-color ambient lighting

On the inside, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class has a luxurious six-seater cabin with a minimalist all-black dashboard and premium leather upholstery. The MPV gets ventilated front seats, 64-color ambient lighting, dual electric sunroofs, four-zone climate control, a wireless charger, lounge-style powered Ottoman seats for the middle row, and a dual 12.3-inch screen setup. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It will be backed by multiple hybrid powertrains

The technical details of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the premium full-size people-mover to be offered with multiple petrol and diesel engine options with mild or strong-hybrid setups to improve efficiency.

Share this timeline