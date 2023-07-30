Top reasons why 2024 Buick Regal sedan is special

Auto

Top reasons why 2024 Buick Regal sedan is special

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 30, 2023 | 10:40 am 2 min read

2024 Buick Regal features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Buick)

Buick has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of the Regal for the global markets. The refreshed mid-size sedan features the brand's new design language and gets revised exteriors and improved connectivity functions over the outgoing model. The SAIC-GM joint venture claims the new design makes the car look wider and highlights its aggressive stance. Here's a quick look at its best features.

Why does this story matter?

With over 120 years of history of making premium cars, the US-based Buick is one of the most revered brands in the automotive world. The firm is known for pushing the boundaries in terms of both design and performance. Although the automaker has shifted its focus to SUVs and crossovers in the rest of the world, it still sells sedans in the Chinese market.

The sedan flaunts a redesigned grille and alloy wheels

The 2024 Buick Regal features the brand's modern design philosophy. The sedan flaunts a sculpted hood, sweptback LED headlights with boomerang-shaped DRLs, a large chromed grille, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, chrome-lined windows, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the sporty-looking car gets a shark-fin antenna, a diffuser, and wrap-around LED taillights.

It gets a display in its IRVM

In a bid to increase safety while reversing, the 2024 Buick Regal gets a high-quality display in its inside rear-view mirror (IRVM). It improves the overall reaction time and decreases stopping distance. The display also aids in reducing glare during night driving.

Premium Mocha Brown-colored upholstery is offered inside

On the inside, the 2024 Buick Regal has a luxurious five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard and premium Mocha Brown-colored leather upholstery. It gets powered front seats, Moonlight White-colored ambient lighting, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, a 4.2-inch instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with a Baidu voice assistant. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

It is backed by two powertrain options

The new Buick Regal is powered by a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that develops 166hp/250Nm, and a larger 2.0-liter, inline-four, naturally-aspirated, petrol motor that puts out 233hp/350Nm. Both mills are mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Share this timeline