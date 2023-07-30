Yamaha YZF-R3 to arrive in India soon: Check top alternatives

Auto

Yamaha YZF-R3 to arrive in India soon: Check top alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 30, 2023 | 03:30 am 3 min read

Yamaha YZF-R3 comes equipped with dual-channel ABS (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha is all set to introduce the YZF-R3 in India by late 2023. The news was confirmed by Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India. The motorcycle is aiming for the top spot in the middleweight supersport segment. However, unlike its earlier run on our shores, the bike will face tough competition from the likes of KTM, Keeway, and BMW Motorrad.

Firstly, let's take a look at the Yamaha YZF-R3

The 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 flaunts a muscular 14-liter fuel tank, dual LED headlights, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, a side-mounted exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. For rider safety, it has disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It draws power from a 321cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 40.4hp/29.4Nm.

Keeway K300 R: Priced at Rs. 2.65 lakh

Keeway's K300 R has a sculpted 12-liter fuel tank, dual-pod LED headlight, angular mirrors, split-type seats, a clip-on handlebar, a digital instrument cluster, a sleek LED taillamp, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It gets disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit to ensure rider safety. The supersport is powered by a 292cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that produces 27.5hp/25Nm.

BMW G 310 RR: Costs Rs. 3 lakh

BMW G 310 RR features a sloping 12-liter fuel tank, dual projector LED headlight, an upright visor, upswept exhaust, split-type seats, an LED taillamp, and 17-inch cast aluminum wheels. Rider safety is ensured by disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It runs on a 313cc, liquid-cooled, reverse-inclined, single-cylinder engine that develops 34hp/27Nm.

KTM RC 390: Available at Rs. 3.18 lakh

KTM RC 390 sports a sharp-looking 13.7-liter fuel tank, LED headlight with DRLs, split seats with a bolt-on subframe, 17-inch forged wheels, and a full-color TFT instrument console. For safety, the supersport gets disc brakes on both wheels, cornering ABS, traction control, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is fueled by a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out 43hp/37Nm.

Kawasaki Ninja 300: Can be yours at Rs. 3.43 lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets a massive 17-liter fuel tank, a twin-pod halogen headlight, split-type seats, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a clip-on handlebar, an LED taillight, and 17-inch multi-spoke wheels. The motorcycle comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit for safety. It is backed by a 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that makes 38.4hp/27Nm.

Share this timeline