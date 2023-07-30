How 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will fare against Classic

Auto

How 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will fare against Classic

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 30, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will ride on wire-spoke wheels

Royal Enfield is set to launch the all-new Bullet 350 in India on August 30. The iconic moniker enjoys a cult-like following here. However, with the imminent re-introduction of the original 'Thumper,' potential buyers now face a new dilemma. Should they choose the brand's current best-selling model, the Classic 350 now, or wait for the revitalized legend to arrive on our shores?

Why does this story matter?

Since its introduction in 1948 in India, the Bullet moniker has more brand value than Royal Enfield itself. It was known for its reliable engine and robust chassis and was capable of tackling treacherous terrains of the Himalayan region, where it served the Indian Army. However, with the introduction of the new J-series-based Classic 350, its popularity started reducing slowly.

The Classic 350 looks more pleasing with its modern design

Royal Enfield Classic 350 features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, is available with either wire-spoke or alloy wheels, an optional "Tripper" navigation unit, chromed mirrors, and split-type seats (a rider-only saddle is also offered). The all-new Bullet 350 on the other hand will sport a circular headlamp with signature 'Tiger Eye' pilot lamps, a wide handlebar, a single-piece stepped-up seat, and wire-spoke wheels.

Bullet 350 will get dual-channel ABS too

Similar to the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the upcoming Bullet 350 will ensure the safety of the rider with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The latter will get telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers at the rear end from the former as well to provide a comfortable riding experience.

A 349cc, J-series engine should be shared

The upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will draw power from the same 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, J-series engine from the Classic 350. The motor generates 20hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 28Nm. The former will use the same 5-speed gearbox as the latter.

Which one should you opt for?

In India, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 can be yours between Rs. 1.93 lakh and Rs. 2.25 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the all-new Bullet 350 to be priced at around Rs. 1.7 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Classic makes more sense, with its modern design, and an option to get alloy wheels and a "Tripper" navigation unit.

Share this timeline