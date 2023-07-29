Price hike for Ola S1 Air after July 31

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 29, 2023 | 04:48 pm 2 min read

Ola S1 Air rolls on 12-inch steel wheels (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

The Ola S1 Air e-scooter is currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 1.09 lakh until July 31. After this date, the price will be hiked by Rs. 10,000, to Rs. 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Its purchase window opened on July 27 and the automaker has already sold 3,000 units. However, the price hike may have an effect on its sales.

Why does this story matter?

Ola Electric is currently the largest EV maker in the two-wheeler segment in India. The automaker is considered by many as a pioneer of mass-produced electric scooters on our shores. In a bid to make electric mobility more affordable, the company introduced the S1 Air model. Now, the EV maker has added new colors and features to the electric scooter to increase its popularity.

A brief look at the Ola S1 Air

The Ola S1 Air borrows the design from the S1 and S1 Pro but features conventional telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks instead of a mono-shock setup. It has a flat floorboard instead of a spine-integrated unit. The EV shares the same twin projector LED headlight, curvy side panels, three riding modes, and a 7.0-inch TFT screen with smartphone connectivity and music playback.

Competition heats up in the Indian EV market

The Ola S1 Air competes with the TVS iQube and the upcoming Ather 450S in the EV segment. However, the price hike may deter potential buyers who were considering purchasing the e-scooter at the introductory price. It remains to be seen how the price revision will affect the scooter's sales and market position in the coming months. Nonetheless, the S1 Air has impressive features.

