Aska revives the 'flying car dream' with its A5 model

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 20, 2023 | 12:34 pm 2 min read

Aska A5 uses hub-mounted electric motors on all wheels (Photo credit: Aska)

Aska, a Northern Californian company, has unveiled a working prototype of an innovative flying car called the A5. The company aims to produce this groundbreaking electrified vehicle within the next two to three years. This unique four-wheeler is designed to take off both vertically and horizontally, utilizing its six propellers for propulsion. Four of these propellers can rotate, allowing for a seamless transition from takeoff to flight.

It boasts a flying range of 402km

Powered by a 100kWh battery pack and a petrol-powered range-extender, the Aska A5 boasts an impressive flying range of 402km and a cruising speed of 241km/h. Guy Kaplinsky, CEO of Aska, envisions the vehicle being used primarily for short driving distances to reach suitable takeoff locations. The company plans to offer these four-wheelers as rentals or taxis, with a price tag of around $800,000 (roughly Rs. 6.65 crore). Hundred prospective buyers have already placed reservations for this cutting-edge eVTOL vehicle.

An auto-locking mechanism for wings needs to be implemented soon

The Aska A5 is designed to convert to driving mode by folding its front and rear wings over the fuselage, a process that currently takes about a minute. However, the vehicle does not meet all regulatory requirements to be fully street-legal. The wings must be secured during driving mode to prevent bouncing from road impacts. An auto-locking mechanism needs to be implemented soon by the automaker.

