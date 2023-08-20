Czinger pays tribute to SR-71 Blackbird with one-off 21C hypercar

Auto

Czinger pays tribute to SR-71 Blackbird with one-off 21C hypercar

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 20, 2023 | 11:10 am 2 min read

Czinger 21C Blackbird Edition rolls on forged alloy wheels (Photo credit: Czinger)

Czinger has showcased the 21C Blackbird Edition as a one-of-a-kind hypercar. The coupe is inspired by the iconic Lockheed SR-71 "Blackbird" spy plane. The special vehicle boasts a stealthy all-black appearance, complete with a bespoke Jet Black paint scheme. Its exterior showcases exposed carbon fiber, Blackbird logos, and wheels that reflect the spy plane's sleek design. Additionally, a large rear wing with exhaust ports emulates the look of afterburners.

It receives a performance boost over the standard model

This one-off hypercar receives a 100hp boost from the original Czinger 21C, raising the total output to 1,350hp, which is delivered through an all-wheel-drive system. Its hybrid powertrain consists of an in-house developed 2.88-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with two electric motors. Although the Blackbird Edition's upgraded powertrain is expected to deliver an impressive top speed of 407km/h, it still falls short of the aircraft's top end of Mach 3.2.

The coupe is a record-breaking track-focused beast

The Czinger 21C has set multiple lap records at race tracks across the US. It includes a record-breaking time of 1 minute, 25.44 seconds at the Laguna Seca Raceway in California. This achievement surpassed the previous record held by the McLaren Senna. Other notable records include those set at the Circuit of the Americas, Thermal Club, and Willow Springs International Raceway. The car's lightweight construction and advanced aerodynamics contribute to its exceptional speed and agility on the track.

Share this timeline