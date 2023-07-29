Ford Bronco Free Wheeling Edition is love letter to 70s

Auto

Ford Bronco Free Wheeling Edition is love letter to 70s

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 29, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Edition features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford has revealed the Free Wheeling Edition of the 2024 Bronco Sport for the global markets. The special-edition neo-retro SUV is essentially a modernized version of the company's Free Wheeling decor package from the late 1970s. The brightly-colored decals and wheels with red-colored accents on the outside, and a similar sunset-like treatment on the seats are throwbacks to the era gone by.

Why does this story matter?

First introduced in 1966, the Ford Bronco has spawned six generations to date. Its current avatar made a comeback to the US-based carmaker's line-up after a 25-year hiatus. To pay homage to the free-wheelin' spirit of the 1970s, the company has added a special appearance package to the 2024 Bronco in the form of the Free Wheeling Edition for an additional cost of $2,500.

The SUV flaunts bright-colored decals inspired by the sunset

The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Edition retains the boxy silhouette of the 2023 model and flaunts bright-colored decals inspired by the sunset. It features a muscular hood, projector LED headlamps, a chromed grille with 'Bronco' lettering, rugged bumpers with skid plates, roof rails, a raked windscreen, and 17-inch designer wheels with red-colored accents. Vertically-stacked LED taillamps are available at the rear end.

It gets a free-standing Ford Sync 3 infotainment panel

Inside, the Free Wheeling Edition of the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport has a spacious five-seater cabin with special fabric upholstery with a sunset-like treatment. The SUV gets a minimalist dashboard design with bright red trims, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, a single-pane sunroof, a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a free-standing 8.0-inch Ford Sync 3 infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

It is offered with multiple powertrain options

The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Edition is backed by a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that develops 181hp, and a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor that puts out 245hp. Both mills are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

How much does the special-edition 2024 Ford Bronco cost?

In the US market, the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport starts at $35,325 (roughly Rs. 29.03 lakh) for the base Big Bend trim level. Customers can opt for the Free Wheeling Edition package only on the base model for an additional cost of $2,500 (about Rs. 2.05 lakh). This special SUV is a must-have for those who prefer to keep the nostalgia alive.

Share this timeline