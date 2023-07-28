Limited-run Ducati Monster 30° Anniversario breaks cover: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 28, 2023 | 04:45 pm 2 min read

Ducati Monster 30° Anniversario rolls on forged aluminum wheels (Photo credit: Ducati)

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Monster moniker, Ducati has taken the wraps off a limited-run Monster 30° Anniversario model for the global markets. The Italian marque plans to produce just 500 units of the special motorcycle. The streetfighter is a fusion of form and function and comes equipped with upgraded hardware components from the likes of Ohlins, Brembo, and Termignoni.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 1993 as a more accessible version of the iconic SuperSport, the Monster became one of the most popular models for Ducati across the globe. To commemorate its 30th anniversary, the bikemaker has introduced a special 30° Anniversario model for the liter-class streetfighter. The limited-run bike is a part of the six-motorcycle lineup under the 2024 Ducati World Premiere (DWP).

It features a unique 'Tricolore' livery and forged aluminum wheels

Although the limited-run Ducati Monster 30° Anniversario retains the silhouette of the standard model, it flaunts a unique 'Tricolore' livery and a celebratory windshield to make it stand out. It features a muscular 14-liter fuel tank, an oval-shaped LED headlamp with DRL, a rider-only saddle, and a "Termignoni" slip-on exhaust. The motorcycle rides on bronze-colored 17-inch forged aluminum wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso tires.

It gets an adjustable Ohlins steering damper

The wide handlebar on the Ducati Monster 30° Anniversario is equipped with an adjustable Ohlins steering damper. It helps improve the acceleration and braking characteristics of the motorcycle by stabilizing the handlebar and reducing any uncontrolled movement or oscillation during high-speed cornering.

It comes equipped with a fully-adjustable suspension setup

To ensure rider safety, the Ducati Monster 30° Anniversario is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with Brembo Stylema calipers, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, launch control, and riding modes. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by fully-adjustable Ohlins NIX30 inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable Ohlins mono-shock unit with progressive linkage at the rear end.

It draws power from a 937cc, V-twin engine

Powering the Ducati Monster 30° Anniversario is a 937cc, V-twin, 'Testastretta' engine that develops 111hp of maximum power at 9,250rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter and a slipper clutch.

