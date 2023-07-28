Here's why J-series platform will suit Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 28, 2023 | 03:24 pm 3 min read

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will roll on wire-spoke wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is all set to reveal the 2023 iteration of the legendary Bullet 350 in India on August 30. The retro motorcycle will be receiving a major mechanical overhaul in the form of the highly-acclaimed J-series platform (both chassis and engine). The bikemaker is aiming to keep the nostalgia alive with the combination of modern architecture and old-school design. Here's what to expect.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 1931, the Bullet moniker is one of the most revered names in the world of motorcycling. It has been in continuous production since 1948. However, with the focus shifting toward greener mobility and the introduction of stricter emission norms, Royal Enfield has decided to revitalize the iconic motorcycle with the modern platform from its best-selling model, the Classic 350.

The Bullet gained its legendary status during World War 2

After serving in the British Army during World War 2, the Royal Enfield Bullet gained its legendary status in the automotive industry. This eventually led to the creation of its iconic tagline, "Made like a gun, goes like a Bullet." The motorcycle developed a cult-like following. However, with the stricter BS6 Phase 2 norms in place, it has been momentarily discontinued.

The J-series platform has the potential to revive the legend

The sales of Bullet started to tumble after the introduction of the J-series platform. However, we believe that the same modern architecture has the potential to revive the legendary motorcycle. The modular platform replaces the pushrod design from the older UCE (Unit Construction Engine) platform with an overhead camshaft. This allows the engine to rev freely and deliver power in an efficient manner.

What to expect from the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350?

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with metallic badges, a circular headlamp unit with signature 'Tiger Eye' pilot lamps, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat with an integrated grab rail, and rugged-looking wire-spoke wheels. It will get disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers to ensure rider safety.

It will be backed by a 349cc, J-series engine

Powering the upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be the same 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, J-series engine from the Classic 350. The motor will likely produce 20hp/28Nm. The transmission duties on the retro motorcycle should be carried out by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

How much will it cost?

In India, Royal Enfield will disclose the pricing and availability details of the 2023 Bullet 350 during its launch event on August 30. The bikemaker is planning to slot the upcoming motorcycle between the Hunter 350 and Classic 350 in its line-up. We believe it will carry a premium over the 2022 model, which ranged between Rs. 1.6 lakh and Rs. 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

