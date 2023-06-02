Auto

Best features of limited-run Norton V4CR cafe racer

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 02, 2023, 05:25 pm 2 min read

Norton V4CR rides on 17-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Norton Motorcycles)

TVS Motor Company-owned Norton Motorcycles has revealed the V4CR bike for the global markets with a price tag of £41,999 (approximately Rs. 43.3 lakh). Only 200 units of the cafe racer model will be built. The superbike is available in two colors: Manx Platinum and Carbon. It draws power from a 1,200cc V4 engine sourced from the V4SV model.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as one of the most successful bikemakers to compete in the Isle of Man TT, Norton Motorcycles managed to bag seven out of nine victories between 1931 and 1939.

Using the knowledge it acquired from racing, the British marque has revealed the limited-run V4CR with racing-inspired components such as Brembo brakes, Ohlins suspension components, and a titanium exhaust system.

The cafe racer looks radical with CNC-machined bits and trims

The limited-run Norton V4CR features CNC-machined bits and trims all around. It sits on a TIG-welded aluminum tubular chassis and flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a clip-on handlebar, angular mirrors, a rider-only saddle, a titanium exhaust system, a single-sided billet aluminum swing arm, a circular headlamp unit, and a sleek taillamp. It packs a 6.0-inch full-color instrument cluster.

It rides on OZ Piega or BST Rapidtek designer wheels

Depending on the choice of color, the Norton V4CR rolls on either matte black OZ Piega forged aluminum wheels (Manx Platinum paint scheme) or BST Rapidtek carbon fiber rims (Carbon color option). Both wheels are wrapped in grippy Dunlop SportSmart TT tires.

Brembo brakes to Ohlins suspension, it gets top-notch safety kit

For rider safety, the Norton V4CR comes equipped with a top-notch safety kit. It features racing-inspired radially-mounted Brembo monobloc calipers, fully-adjustable 43mm Ohlins NIX30 inverted forks at the front, and a TTXGP mono-shock unit on the rear end. Electronic rider aids such as cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control with a six-axis inertial measurement unit, and multiple riding modes are available as well.

The motorcycle is backed by a 185hp, V4 engine

On the performance front, the Norton V4CR is backed by the same 1,200cc V4 engine that does duty on the standard V4SV model. The liquid-cooled, 72-degree V4 motor puts out a maximum power of 185hp at 12,500rpm and a peak torque of 125Nm at 9,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch and a quickshifter.