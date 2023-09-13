Tata Motors trademarks the 'Azura' moniker in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 13, 2023 | 05:14 pm 2 min read

Tata Curvv will be based on an all-new Gen2 platform (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has recently filed a trademark for the moniker 'Azura' in India. It hints at a new addition to its line-up under the category 'land vehicles and parts.' The homegrown carmaker is currently working on several new vehicles. The list includes the Curvv (EV and ICE-powered) and Sierra.EV, as well as electrified versions of the Punch, Harrier, and Safari.

Tata Curvv coupe e-SUV is in the works

The Curvv, Tata's new coupe SUV, is set to launch next year and will be based on the Gen2 platform. Its EV version is expected to have a range of between 400km to 500km on a single charge. The powertrain could be shared with the new Nexon EV, boasting a power output of around 143hp and 215Nm of peak torque.

Electrified Harrier, Punch, and Safari are also in development

In addition to the Curvv EV, Tata Motors is also developing electrified versions of the Punch, Harrier, and Safari. They will likely retain the overall design of their ICE-powered counterparts. These models are expected to launch in the coming years, further expanding the carmaker's EV line-up on our shores. They will cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation options in India.

