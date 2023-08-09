2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched in India: Check price, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 09, 2023 | 01:22 pm 2 min read

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC comes equipped with multiple ADAS functions (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2023 iteration of the GLC in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 73.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in two variants. The updated SUV is marginally longer than the outgoing model and features a redesigned front and rear fascia. It now gets a 48V mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter generator for added efficiency and performance.

The car has a chrome-studded grille and 64-color ambient lighting

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC features a chrome-studded grille, sweptback LED headlamps, roof rails, chrome-lined windows, black cladding, 19-inch dual-tone wheels, and LED taillamps with fiber-optic elements. Its spacious five-seater cabin has a dashboard with brushed metallic inserts, leather upholstery, 64-color ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by ADAS functions.

It gets two mild-hybrid powertrain options

Powering the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is a 2.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, petrol engine that makes 258hp/400Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel unit that develops 197hp/440Nm. Both mills get a 48V mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter generator. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC can be yours at Rs. 73.5 lakh for the GLC 300 variant, and Rs. 74.5 lakh for the GLC 220D trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). Order books for the updated SUV are now open. It can be reserved online or via the brand's dealerships on our shores. It rivals the BMW X3 and Audi Q5.

