TVS Apache RTR 310 to break cover on September 6

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 09, 2023 | 12:29 pm 1 min read

TVS Apache RTR 310 will ride on designer wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to launch the Apache RTR 310 on September 6. The streetfighter motorcycle will be built on the same platform as its sibling, the Apache RR 310. It will boast aggressive styling and get dual-channel ABS, multiple riding modes, and an adjustable suspension setup. The motorcycle will run on the same 312cc, reverse-inclined, single-cylinder engine (33.5hp/27.3Nm).

It will compete in the performance-focused sub-500cc category

Once launched, the TVS Apache RTR 310 will compete with popular models such as the KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400, and BMW G 310 R in the performance-focused sub-500cc category on our shores. As the launch date approaches, it will be interesting to see how the streetfighter model fares against its rivals. It has the potential to be a game-changing bike.

How much will the TVS Apache RTR 310 cost?

With an estimated price tag of around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Apache RTR 310 will offer a combination of advanced features, a powerful engine, and an aggressive design. We believe that motorcycling enthusiasts, seeking a high-performance streetfighter, will undoubtedly be drawn to the upcoming model. Keep an eye out for this exciting new offering from the Chennai-based bikemaker on September 6.

