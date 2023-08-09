This BMW electric sedan will protect against firearms and explosives

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 09, 2023 | 12:05 pm 2 min read

Deliveries of BMW i7 Protection will start this December (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has introduced its i7 Protection model, featuring high-level security, comfort, and performance. The i7 Protection is the first all-electric protection sedan, meeting class VR9 standards. It boasts a Protection Core with armor steel, reinforced underbody, roof, and armored glass, providing defense against explosive threats and ballistic attacks. The four-wheeler will be shown at IAA Mobility 2023 and deliveries will commence this December.

The vehicle flaunts a built-in intercom system

The sedan comes with advanced features such as electric heating for windshields and side windows, an integrated cool box, and an optional camera-based interior mirror. The built-in intercom system allows communication without opening doors or windows, ensuring occupants' safety. It also gets 20-inch light-alloy wheels shod in run-flat tires, so that the car can travel at speeds of 80km/h even during complete pressure loss.

The glass can tolerate heavy ammo fire

The glass in BMW i7 Protection offers protection from 7.62x54 R caliber ammunition (the highest civilian resistance class). Optional partial protection extensions over certain bodywork regions against VPAM 10 ammunition is also available.

Buyers can look forward to a driving course

The BMW i7 Protection will be on display at the IAA Mobility 2023 international motor show in Munich, with customer deliveries starting in December 2023. It is crafted at BMW Group's factory in Dingolfing, Germany. The company has also announced that buyers will be given special Protection driver training courses for enhanced security.

